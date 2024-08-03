Walleye Trading LLC Invests $768,000 in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.78% of Mars Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MARX. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Mars Acquisition by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 456,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 214,559 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mars Acquisition by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mars Acquisition by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 256,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Mars Acquisition stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

