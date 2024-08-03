Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYN. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 65,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,645,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

