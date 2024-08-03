Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 39.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 96,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 357,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,093.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,907 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

