Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $30.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.4% in the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 125,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.2% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.