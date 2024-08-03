Wells Fargo & Company Trims Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Target Price to $65.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,143,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $910,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,328.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,143,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,744 shares of company stock worth $11,494,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.