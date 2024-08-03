Wells Fargo & Company Trims L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Target Price to $260.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $230.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $245.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.