WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,335,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WOW stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.49.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 39.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

