Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $95.22 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 4622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $609.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,098 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $287,884.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,367.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,533 shares of company stock worth $3,155,808 in the last 90 days. 57.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

