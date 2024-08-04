361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.41

Shares of 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

