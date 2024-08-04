5,248 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,241.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 125,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,952,000 after acquiring an additional 116,205 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 24,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

GOOGL opened at $166.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

