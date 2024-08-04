AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

AAON Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $85.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79. AAON has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $5,885,399 over the last ninety days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

