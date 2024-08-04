Acadia Healthcare’s (ACHC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACHC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $62.04 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,065,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,490,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

