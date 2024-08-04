ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Raised to $60.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ACIW stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,509,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9,610.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 907,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,757,000 after buying an additional 897,757 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

