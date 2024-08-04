Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $601.38.

ADBE stock opened at $526.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $522.70 and a 200-day moving average of $528.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

