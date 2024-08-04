AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35, Zacks reports. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $453.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.
AdvanSix Price Performance
Shares of ASIX opened at $27.26 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $731.11 million, a PE ratio of 908.97 and a beta of 1.70.
AdvanSix Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 2,134.04%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AdvanSix
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
