AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35, Zacks reports. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $453.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Shares of ASIX opened at $27.26 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $731.11 million, a PE ratio of 908.97 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 2,134.04%.

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $43,452.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AdvanSix news, insider Erin N. Kane 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $43,452.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,258 shares of company stock valued at $61,247 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

