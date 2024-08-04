ADVFN (LON:AFN) Shares Up 35.7%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 35.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.80 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24). Approximately 177,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 739% from the average daily volume of 21,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

ADVFN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.89 million, a PE ratio of -537.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADVFN

In other news, insider Anthony Wollenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £700 ($900.44). 54.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADVFN Company Profile

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

