Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 6.19% of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter.

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:WLDR opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Profile

The Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of multi-factor-selected securities from the developed markets, weighted in accordance with a proprietary risk model. WLDR was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Affinity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.