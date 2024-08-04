AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.05

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.61.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

