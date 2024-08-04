Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

