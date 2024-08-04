Aion Price Reaches $0.0017 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $942,801.30 and approximately $28.16 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00073268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008376 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

