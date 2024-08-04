Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALRS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRS

Alerus Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $413.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 85,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.