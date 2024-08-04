Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 4.8 %

ALKT opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,970,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $37,178,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $20,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 832,059 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alkami Technology by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 632,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,633,000 after acquiring an additional 267,336 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

