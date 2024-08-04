Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $62.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $795.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,350,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

