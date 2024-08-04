Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $166.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.44.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

