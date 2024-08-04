Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the software’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.89, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.18. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $101.39.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 5,560 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $469,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,376.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $51,391.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,754 shares of company stock valued at $45,114,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

