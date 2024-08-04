ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,469 shares of company stock valued at $873,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 394.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

