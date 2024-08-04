ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ALXO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

ALX Oncology stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $149.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $191,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,943.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,469 shares of company stock worth $873,346. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

