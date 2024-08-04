American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $5,711,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

