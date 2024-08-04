AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 68,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $152.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.56. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

