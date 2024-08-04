Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$298.46.

Shares of BYD opened at C$227.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$224.00 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$247.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$271.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Group Services

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$102,420. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

