Analysts Offer Predictions for Gibson Energy Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.31 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.45 and a 12 month high of C$23.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.19%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

