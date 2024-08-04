Analysts Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Price Target at $276.88

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.88.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,174 shares of company stock valued at $29,775,644. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $276.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.94. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $199.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

