Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Target Price at $43.40

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after buying an additional 3,405,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $97,288,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $46,280,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,785,000 after buying an additional 896,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,504,000 after buying an additional 823,495 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

