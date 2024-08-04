Analysts Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target at $60.80

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Report on LKQ

Insider Activity at LKQ

Institutional Trading of LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,084 shares of company stock valued at $521,096. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in LKQ by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 93,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in LKQ by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,589,000 after purchasing an additional 873,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. LKQ has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.