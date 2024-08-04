Analysts Set Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) PT at C$24.44

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLC. Cormark boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Park Lawn Price Performance

TSE:PLC opened at C$26.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.37. The company has a market cap of C$904.48 million, a P/E ratio of -94.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.48 and a 52-week high of C$26.48.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

