Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$61.75

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.75.
SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 4.7 %
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.
Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy
In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
