Analysts Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) PT at $46.71

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 275,212 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 3,368.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 176,734 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

