Anyswap Price Reaches $2.30 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00003802 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $42.94 million and $21.81 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.30380714 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $21.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

