Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

