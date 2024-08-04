Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $261.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $261.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.29. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

