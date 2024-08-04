Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.
Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63.
Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
