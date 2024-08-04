Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

