Astera Labs (ALAB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Astera Labs to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Astera Labs has set its Q2 guidance at ~$0.11 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. On average, analysts expect Astera Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astera Labs Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $42.38 on Friday. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALAB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

