Astera Labs (ALAB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Astera Labs to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Astera Labs has set its Q2 guidance at ~$0.11 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. On average, analysts expect Astera Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Astera Labs Stock Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ ALAB opened at $42.38 on Friday. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.03.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
