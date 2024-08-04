Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Earnings Results

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Atlassian updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian has a one year low of $141.21 and a one year high of $258.69.
TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.25.
In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $1,289,165.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,759,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,474,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,285 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,054. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
