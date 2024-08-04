Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Earnings Results

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Atlassian updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian has a one year low of $141.21 and a one year high of $258.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.25.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $1,289,165.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,759,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,474,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,285 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,054. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.