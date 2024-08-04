Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,498 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

