Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.