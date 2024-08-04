Atria Investments Inc Buys New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 202.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

XMMO stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.14. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $74.39 and a twelve month high of $121.49.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

