Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 121,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

