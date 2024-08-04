Atria Investments Inc Has $1.90 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 318,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $1,089,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $46.36.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

