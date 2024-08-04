Atria Investments Inc Has $2.02 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.17. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

