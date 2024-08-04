Atria Investments Inc Has $2.49 Million Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AAON alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AAON by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,024,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,706,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.